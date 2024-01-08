Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.20) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

LON CLBS traded up GBX 20.95 ($0.27) on Monday, hitting GBX 235.95 ($3.00). 148,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,776. Celebrus Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.06).

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

