Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.20) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
