Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 68,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,365,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,591,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 475,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 304,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,943,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,307. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

View Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.