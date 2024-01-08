CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 178,750 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.97% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $109,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $52.03. 624,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

