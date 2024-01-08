CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 1.83% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Acas LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,321. The stock has a market cap of $759.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

