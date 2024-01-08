CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.37. 512,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.60 and its 200 day moving average is $395.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

