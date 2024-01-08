CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 9,494 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.54. 5,234,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,782,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

