CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,045 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $59,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 147,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,846. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.