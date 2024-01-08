CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

