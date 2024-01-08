CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $235.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

