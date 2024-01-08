CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

