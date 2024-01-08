CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 43,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. 128,301 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

