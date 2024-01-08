CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 2.88% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XCEM. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 104,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 71,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance
XCEM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $29.96. 82,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile
The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.
