CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $17.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $168.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,825. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.47 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

