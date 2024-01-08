CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $16.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.91. 25,011,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,156,992. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

