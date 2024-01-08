CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.78. 981,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.92 and a twelve month high of $305.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.