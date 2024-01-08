CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $105.51. 1,947,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,698. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
