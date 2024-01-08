CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $76,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.09 on Monday, hitting $305.48. 371,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,406. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $215.10 and a one year high of $313.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

