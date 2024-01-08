CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,133. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.