CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,098 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.54. The stock had a trading volume of 446,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

