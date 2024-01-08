CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 270 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

