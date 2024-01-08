CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,448 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $306.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $307.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average is $260.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

