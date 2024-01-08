CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 7,623 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.46. The company had a trading volume of 318,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,753. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.