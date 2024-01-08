Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The company has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

