Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 10,088 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,968,369. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

