Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.89. The company had a trading volume of 111,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,507. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

