Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.60. 95,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,315. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average is $237.05.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

