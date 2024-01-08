Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $151.69. The company had a trading volume of 514,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average is $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

