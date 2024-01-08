Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.45. 821,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,029,387. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

