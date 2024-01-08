Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 1,411 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 804,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 982.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 76.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.12. 164,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,900. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

