Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 1,788 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,833 shares of company stock worth $266,137,071 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,399. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13. The stock has a market cap of $248.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

