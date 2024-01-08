Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 52 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.22. 160,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.59. The company has a market cap of $393.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

