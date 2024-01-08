Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 192,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

