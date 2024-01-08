Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 133 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Myecfo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.06. The company had a trading volume of 270,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,882. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

