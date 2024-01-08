Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 13,606 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 68.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. 629,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

