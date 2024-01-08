Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 19,381 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $16.77 during trading on Monday. 123,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,376. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.