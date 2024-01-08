Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,204 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. 1,973,031 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

