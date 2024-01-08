Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 709 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

