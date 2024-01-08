Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 9,472 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 240,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

