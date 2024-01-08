Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $30.20. 30,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,837. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

