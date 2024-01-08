Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

