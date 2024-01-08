Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.14. 267,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

