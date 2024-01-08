Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

