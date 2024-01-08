Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 217,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. 17,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

