Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 33,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,201. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

