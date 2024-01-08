Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.74% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,203. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

