Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,202. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.71. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.44 and a 12 month high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

