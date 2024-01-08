Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.49 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,462 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214,274 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 2,211,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,666,000 after purchasing an additional 146,545 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC remained flat at $25.16 during midday trading on Monday. 1,097,310 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

