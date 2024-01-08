Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,121,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 1,083,908 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,348,000.

DFAU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.73. 83,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

