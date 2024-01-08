Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.16. 62,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,969. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

