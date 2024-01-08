Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $495.21. 252,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,407. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $513.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.98. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

